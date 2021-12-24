Kenya’s Aircart launches to help users sell digital products online

Kenyan startup Aircart has launched its online platform which helps users sell any digital product using smart links.

Similar to international platforms like Gumroad, Aircart is a storefront for digital content producers, allowing users to upload a product, add their preferred payment method, and immediately receive a shareable link they can directly earn from.

Co-founded by Shadrack Apollo, Wyclif Okwiri and Hassan Kombo, the startup is trying to tap into the African creator economy, and reports steady uptake. Hundreds of users have utilised its service since its June launch.

“Our key markets and the ones that have been driving most of the activity are India, the United States, Kenya and Nigeria. These four countries account for more than 90 per cent of our user base. We have plans to expand to more countries, and at the moment our concentration is on African countries,” Apollo told Disrupt Africa.

Aircart also has plans to launch an NFT marketplace in future, and does plan on seeking capital shortly having been bootstrapped since launch. The startup charges a 10 per cent commission on each sale a creator makes using the link it provides.