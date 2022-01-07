Applications open for Ashoka health-focused accelerator

Social entrepreneurship network Ashoka and pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim have opened applications for their accelerator programme Making More Health (MMH).

Ashoka identifies and supports the world’s leading social entrepreneurs, learns from the patterns in their innovations, and mobilses a global community that embraces these new frameworks to build an “everyone a changemaker world”.

The MMH accelerator, currently in its fourth year, is a structured business growth programme that consists of two phases. Phase one, the “Pilot Phase”, runs for 12 months and involves co-creation and pilot implementation of a high-impact strategic project or initiative to drive growth, impact, and sustainability of participating businesses. It comes with financial support of EUR50,000 (US$56,000).

Phase two, called the “Scale-up Phase”, also runs for 12 months and follows the successful implementation of the pilot phase. Businesses that advance to the scale-up phase receive additional financial support of between EUR100,000 (US$113,000) and EUR120,000 (US4136,000).

Co-creation involving hand-in-hand collaboration between the social entrepreneurs and Boehringer Ingelheim employees who volunteer to contribute their time and expertise to the pilot and scale-up projects is a key component of both phases of the programme.

Applications close on January 31.