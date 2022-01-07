Egyptian e-commerce logistics startup Sprint processes 1m shipments in two years

Egyptian e-commerce logistics startup Sprint has processed one million shipments since its launch in 2019.

Sprint provides technology-enabled solutions that help e-commerce merchants and retailers enjoy high value and end-to-end logistics services and solutions.

During the past two years, Sprint has been able to process one million shipments, with a success exceeding 90 per cent. The company serves a portfolio of more than 3,000 customers.

“Our customisable, light asset, end-to-end solution mainly relies on two main pillars, our innovative technology along with a solid delivery network. We’ve used data science to carefully design our delivery stations’ locations and efficiently have a solid delivery network on ground. Based on historical data and machine learning we’re expanding our network to maximise our efficiency,” said Mohamed Deif, founder and CEO of Sprint.

“By utilising a hybrid innovative light asset model, which is backed by a powerful and experienced team, also with a technology which is powered by AI and data analysis, we are able to deliver world-class logistics services to our clients while maximising the efficiency of our network and resources. We aim to build on this success by introducing a new Q-commerce solution and building the largest network of micro-fulfillment centres all over Egypt and are looking forward to expanding our operations into the African market soon.”

Sprint is close to closing its seed round to back its aggressive growth plans for the upcoming few years.