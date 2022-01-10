3 Egyptian ed-tech startups secure funding from EdVentures, ASRT

Egypt-based ed-tech startups OBM Education, Super Fny and Crafty Workshop have raised funding from EdVentures and the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT).

EdVentures is Egypt’s first ed-tech-focused corporate venture capital (VC) fund, actively investing in local ed-tech startups since 2017.

The company also runs a three-month ed-tech accelerator programme, into which it has accepted OBM Education, Super Fny and Crafty Workshop. It has invested an undisclosed amount into each startup alongside the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT).

OBM Education offers career development navigation tools for high school and university students, while Super Fny is an online tutoring platform that helps students enrolled in vocational schools foster their technical skills and improve their employability. Crafty Workshop, meanwhile, offers access to online technical and pedagogical workshops and courses aimed at artisans and craftspeople.