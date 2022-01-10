Egyptian fintech startups invited to apply for Orange Ventures seed challenge

VC firm Orange Ventures has opened applications for its “Seed Challenge – Fintech Egypt”, which will award one company with EUR500,000 (US$570,000) in funding.

Orange Ventures, the corporate VC of telecoms firm Orange Group, opened its Orange Digital Centre in Cairo in December, and has now launched its fintech seed challenge.

Applications are invited from seed-stage fintech, mainly operating in Egypt, who have not raised more than EUR1 million (US$1.14 million) in total equity funding.

In addition to the investment, the winning startup will join the Orange Digital Centre for six months, gaining access to workspace and mentoring programmes, and have the chance to pitch to the executive committee of Orange Egypt and discuss partnership opportunities.

Applications are open here until February 15.