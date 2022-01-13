4th Africa Tech Summit to take place live in Nairobi next month

The fourth edition of Africa Tech Summit is taking place live in Nairobi, Kenya on February 23-24.

A leading African tech event providing insight and networking within the African tech ecosystem. Africa Tech Summit brings together tech leaders, MNOs, corporates, startups, investors, entrepreneurs, governments, trade bodies and media.

The event, which has previously taken place in Kigali, Rwanda, connects over 500 tech leaders over two days, with three summits, workshops, an expo, a deal room, a venture showcases and unparalleled networking opportunities.

The 2022 edition of the event will host three tracks – the Money and DeFi Summit, Africa Startup Summit and the Africa Mobile Summit – in a bid to drive interaction and a future line of sight across a range of sectors.

“We are delighted to be back in person for the fourth edition of Africa Tech Summit, live in Nairobi. Africa Tech Summit is synonymous for connecting industry leaders and driving business and investment forward, and we are excited to expand the summit in Kenya, with support from our partners across Africa,” said Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Tech Summit.

Super early bird tickets are on sale now for a limited time here.