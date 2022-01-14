Applications open for Norrsken Impact Accelerator

Applications have opened for the Norrsken Impact Accelerator in Stockholm, Sweden, which offer selected early-stage startups from across the world access to support, mentorship and US$125,000 in funding.

Founded by Niklas Adalberth, one of the founders of Swedish fintech unicorn Klarna, in 2016, Norrsken aims to help entrepreneurs solve the world’s greatest challenges. Its ecosystem consists of Norrsken House, a co-working space for over 350 impact entrepreneurs in Stockholm, the Norrsken Founders Fund, and Norrsken VC.

Disrupt Africa reported in 2019 the foundation had launched operations in Kigali, Rwanda, which it said it planned to use as a base for investing across the East and Central African region, and last year it accepted 11 startups from Africa into the inaugural edition of the Norrsken Impact Accelerator.

African companies are again invited to apply for the 2022 edition of the accelerator, which is designed to find the world’s most promising impact startups and help them scale. The programme includes an eight-week growth sprint at Norrsken House in Stockholm and mentorship from a roster of over 50 entrepreneurs, investors and unicorn founders. All startups receive a US$125,000 upfront seed or pre-seed investment from the Norrsken Foundation.

“We constantly ask ourselves – is this company solving a real problem? We’re only interested in business models where profit and impact are truly inseparable. It should be the opposite of “if you buy one pair of shoes, we’ll give away a free pair to Africa”, said Funda Sezgi, Norrsken Impact Accelerator managing director and co-founder.

“We’re looking for startups that have the potential to drive lasting, generational positive change to the world, whilst simultaneously building successful, rapidly scalable businesses.”

Since being accepted into the 2021 programme, the 20 participating companies have raised more than US$17 million in seed or pre-seed funding.

Applications are open here until the end of February.