Egyptian healthy e-commerce startup 3attar secures seed investment

Egyptian health-focused e-commerce platform 3attar has secured seed investment to continue on its growth trajectory and expand into other markets.

Established in 2019, 3attar is a B2C platform that gives customers access to healthy food and other products, a delivery service, and diet-consultation programmes, among other things.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the company was quick to expand its selection from a few hundred products to more than 3,000, making it the biggest healthy-shopping destination in Egypt. It now plans further expansion after raising an undisclosed amount of seed funding from AUC Angels, UI Investment and individual angel investors.

“We aim to become the dominant one-stop shop for the whole health community in Egypt and expand into MENA regions, including chronic diseases and obesity by providing a holistic healthy lifestyle app,” said Mohamed Ali, founder and CEO of 3attar.

3attar will also use the funding to expand its customer base and further develop its tech stack to achieve higher order volume and revenues.

Mariam Kamel of AUC Angels said the specialised e-commerce space had witnessed increased inflow of angel investments and venture capital this past year.

“3attar not only satisfies this, but also strives for impact in addressing the growing trends towards healthier living,” she said.