Lagos, Nairobi, Kigali entrepreneurs invited to apply for Global Urban Innovation Challenge for Emergent Cities

Utopia and the World Economic Forum’s new Centre for Urban Transformation have launched a global Urban Innovation Challenge to activate an ecosystem of 800 innovative urban entrepreneurs, investors, and mayors across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The challenge is open to entrepreneurs who are building real-world urbantech solutions that contribute to a better planet, enable vibrant communities, and enhance individual wellbeing. Startups based in Lagos, Nairobi and Kigali are invited to apply.

The winners will receive increased visibility, connection with investors, over US$25,000 in startup resources, and an opportunity to join the Technology Pioneers of the World Economic Forum.

Early-stage startups and teams are encouraged to apply here by January 22.