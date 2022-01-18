Nigerian restaurant management startup Orda raises $1.1m pre-seed

Nigerian restaurant management startup Orda has raised a US$1.1 million pre-seed funding round to speed its growth and expand across the continent.

Launched in 2020, Orda is a cloud-based restaurant management system provider that hopes to provide one operating system to power African restaurants. Since its launch, the Lagos-based startup has worked with several well-known African and global restaurants including Barcelos, Eric Kayser, Johnny Rockets and Ofadaboy.

The US$1.1 million pre-seed round was led by Lofty Inc Capital Management, with participation from Techstars – Boulder, Magic Fund, Hustle Fund, Norrsken Foundation, Microtraction, DFS Labs, Oxford Seed Fund, Enza Capital and Agrolay Advisors, as well as Ire Aderinokun, Jesse Ovia, Ademola Adesina and other angel investors.

Following the raise, the startup is looking to increase its rate of growth and expansion across the continent.

Orda has developed a full-stack approach to integrating local payments, logistic companies while building inventory management, and business analytics for small to medium-sized food businesses. It says it is the only technology solution on the continent that allows restaurants to accept and process all their in-store, website, social media, WhatsApp, Jumia Food, Glovo and Bolt Food orders from one easy-to-use interface.

The startup’s cloud-based solution is currently available for restaurants in Nigeria and Kenya. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) has been growing at more than 15 per cent week-on-week as Orda now processes thousands of weekly transactions.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the technology, Guy Futi, the startup’s CEO, said the team had kept trying to address the real pain points of chefs, caterers and small restaurants.

“From that Orda grew. Before Orda, a small food business owner could spend up to four hours a day reconciling transactions while trying to figure out losses. We looked to alleviate that burden. In the process we noticed that food business owners were not fully integrated with local payment solutions, online sales channels, and logistic providers. This made their operations even more difficult,” he said.

“Orda was built from a near 18 months of a collaborative customer feedback loop. We listened to everything, from how African restaurants reconcile inventory, how customers pay, to how they handle logistics and more. We can confidently say that no one has done as much work as we have to build an end-to-end solution for our food business owners. We are excited to usher in much needed digitisation to the sector,” said CTO Fikayo Akinwale.

Idris Ayodeji Bello, managing partner of LoftyInc Capital Management, said his team invested in Orda because it was building the core digital infrastructure for restaurants across Africa.

“The team has done the hard work of figuring out the core problems that African restaurant owners are facing and is building a solution that can revolutionise the food business across the continent. LoftyInc is excited to back a solution-focused team like Orda,” he said.