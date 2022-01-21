Call for startups to Pitch Live at Africa Startup Summit Nairobi

Applications are now open for the 2022 edition of Pitch Live at the fourth Africa Startup Summit, which takes place in Nairobi next month.

The Africa Startup Summit is part of the fourth annual Africa Tech Summit, taking place live and in-person in Nairobi, Kenya on February 23-24. The two-day event will showcase Africa’s startup ecosystem and entrepreneurial talent.

Ten startups will be selected to present their products and “ask” on-stage to an audience of more than 500 leaders in the African tech ecosystem, including investors, corporates, accelerators, and media.

“We are delighted to welcome back African startups to Pitch Live on stage at Africa Tech Summit. While the last two years have been very challenging globally, many tech ventures across the continent have flourished. Supporting the ecosystem and creating a platform for these startups to connect with investors and corporates is what the Africa Startup Summit is all about,” said Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Tech Summit.

Selected ventures will also have access to the full event, which features three summits and a wide variety of workshops, discussions and networking sessions. Startups must be African (have at least one African co-founder or be headquartered in Africa), be less than five years old, have at least an MVP ideally with existing traction, have raised less than US$1 million in external funding, and have a current “ask”.

Startups must be able to attend the summit in Nairobi in-person. Applications are open until January 31, and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Apply here.