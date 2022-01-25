Applications open for healthcare-focused African startup accelerator

Applications are open for cohort two of the AUDA-NEPAD Home Grown Solutions Accelerator, aimed at providing growing and mature-stage African companies in the healthcare space with hands-on, highly tailored support in order to help them improve and grow.

The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), with the financial support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, in conjunction with Boston Consulting Group and Villgro Africa, is behind the programme, which was conceptualised in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to realise the potential of local private sector solutions to strengthen the continent’s pandemic resilience.

It is now expanding beyond an initial 2021 pilot in East Africa, where it supported Access Afya, Africa Healthcare Network, Damu Sasa, MSCAN and Revital Healthcare, and launching cohort two.

In order to qualify, businesses must be a for-profit company at the growth or mature stage, focused on strengthening Africa’s healthcare system, and be described as a “Home Grown Solution”. Applications are open here.