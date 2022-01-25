SA HR software startup Wamly secures Knife Capital funding for international expansion

South African startup Wamly, a one-way video interview software startup, has secured a second round of investment from local venture capital firm Knife Capital to power its international expansion plans.

Founded in 2018 by Francois de Wet, Wamly is one-way video interview software that helps companies recruit people for vacant positions without the need for one-on-one interviews, allowing them to interview more people and better candidates, faster.

The software allows them to filter through applications quicker, review in their own time, and shortlist the best applicants for future interviews. Since inception, the startup has established itself as the biggest such provider in Africa, and is generating good recurring cash flow.

Wamly now plans to accelerate its growth after raising funding from Knife Capital, a venture capital investment manager that accelerates the international expansion of African innovation-driven businesses by leveraging knowledge, networks, and funding.

The cash investment will be used to boost marketing initiatives, expand teams and enhance product development. The goal is to cement Wamly’s position as the leading software application for recruiters in the local market, as well as to start executing on international expansion plans throughout Africa and beyond.