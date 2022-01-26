Nigerian logistics startup OnePort 365 selected for ODX Flexport incubator

Nigerian logistics startup OnePort 365 has been selected to take part in the ODX Flexport incubator programme, run by Flexport and On Deck to accelerate the next wave of logistics startups across the world.

Founded in 2013, Flexport is a freight forwarding and customs brokerage company based in the US, while On Deck is a startup accelerator. Together, they run ODX Flexport, for which OnePort 365 has been selected, providing startups with funding and support via a community-backed programme.

Operational in Nigeria and Ghana, OnePort 365 helps African cross-border traders manage their freight processes through a digital freight management platform. The platform provides end-to-end digital access to all-inclusive seamless freight forwarding, improving efficiency and lowering overheads for African businesses.

The startup, which counts Samurai Incubate and the CcHub Syndicate among its investors, said the programme would support its commitment to streamlining the trade process for African cross-border traders, using technology to structure and automate freight management processes.

“We are aware of the challenges involved when dealing with the import and export of goods from this part of the world. We deal with a lot of exporters daily and the process can be quite complex. Our purpose is to usher in a radical change that enhances Africa’s participation in global trade with a complete systemic transformation,” said co-founder Hio Sola-Usidame.