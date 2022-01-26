Nigeria’s Kwik Delivery grows volumes, revenues by 400% year-on-year

Nigerian logistics startup Kwik Delivery has announced its GMV and revenue for 2021 grew by over 400 per cent year-on-year, with the platform also reaching 100,000 B2B users.

Disrupt Africa reported in July 2019 on the launch of Kwik – a digital platform connecting delivery partners and corporate customers in large African cities and offering digital solutions for e-commerce payment and fulfilment – after the startup raised seed funding, and it saw speedy uptake.

It secured further seed investment in 2020, and in March of last year closed a pre-Series A round worth US$1.7 million from institutional and high net worth investors to fund its next phase of growth.

The rest of the year saw Kwik rapidly expand both in terms of customer base and services, while GMV and revenue grew by 400 per cent over the course of 2021.

“2021 has seen explosive growth of our delivery service as merchants and businesses have shifted more and more of their distribution structures toward e-commerce platforms. Kwik is one of the few digital players able to propose access to end-to-end fulfillment and delivery services to its customers,” said Romain Poirot-Lellig, founder and CEO of Kwik Delivery.

“We believe this trend will create further growth for 2022 and beyond as businesses go digital and streamline their supply-chains. We anticipate similar growth for fiscal 2022 as we expand our current verticals and launch new digital services, in particular to help merchants go online and grow their business.”