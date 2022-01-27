SA startups invited to apply for Circular Economy Accelerator

Business growth specialist Fetola has opened applications for its Circular Economy Accelerator (CEA), which aims to provide South African entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses in the circular economy with access to mentoring and skills development.

Sixty-five entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to join the 18-month incubator programme, which is tailored to meet the needs of South African startups and women-owned enterprises. During the programme, entrepreneurs will learn new skills and develop their products and services, enabling them to access growth opportunities.

They will also have access to unique investment, funding and mentoring opportunities during the programme, which includes business skills development workshops, strategic planning and gap analysis, mentoring and coaching, brand building interventions, peer-to-peer networking, access to sector-specific resources, and performance evaluation. Participants will be paired with an accountability partner and connected with a network of peers to learn from one another.

“The circular economy has an important role to play in South Africa’s economy, and it’s essential that we ensure entrepreneurs in this sector are given the support they need to thrive. Our expertise lies in supporting entrepreneurs to build businesses that last,” said Catherine Wijnberg, CEO of Fetola.

“The CEA is different from other incubators. It’s professional, personal and practical. The programme maximises the success of your business by harnessing the experience of skill mentors and partnerships of a peer network. The programme is ideal for entrepreneurs who are passionate about their business and determined to improve their success rates. It’s for businesses in the circular economy or making a positive impact on the environment by designing out waste and pollution.”

Applications are open here until February 16.