Nigerian prop-tech startup Seso Global launches regional offices in US, UK

Nigerian prop-tech startup Seso Global has launched regional offices in the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) to enable it to engage with diaspora communities and build partnerships that make it safe and easy to successfully invest in African real estate.

Launched in Nigeria in June 2019, Seso has developed a customer relationship management (CRM) portal that enables property developers, agents and governments to manage their properties, documentation and transactions on a secure blockchain database.

Once verified, properties are listed on the Seso marketplace where clients can browse properties and interact with further service providers such as banks for mortgages and law firms for title registrations.

The startup has expanded beyond Nigeria quickly, launching its first pilot in South Africa in November 2019 and entering Ghana in May 2020, while it raised US$600,000 in pre-seed funding back in June of last year. Its new US offices are located in Los Angeles and Columbus, and its UK office in London, all aimed at attracting more investment into African real estate via the Seso platform.

“The rapid development of real estate industries in major African countries has seen a concurrent rise in demand for property across the continent. In particular, African real estate has become an attractive investment option for forward thinking investors and diasporans seeking to establish themselves in their homelands. However, investors still need strategic support from verified and experienced real estate players in order to ensure successful outcomes,” the startup said.

“Seso Global’s recent expansion in the US and UK greatly enhances the organisation’s ability to provide world class real estate services. Seso Global will now have permanent offices staffed with expert sales representatives who will exclusively cater to clients with diverse interests in African real estate.”