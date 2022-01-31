Egyptian-American cloud security startup Magalix acquired by Weaveworks

Egyptian-American cloud security startup Magalix has been acquired by Weaveworks Limited, a GitOps company with headquarters in London and San Francisco.

Founded in 2017 by Egyptian-American entrepreneurs Ahmed F. Mohamed and Ahmed Badran, and headquartered in the US with its R&D engineering team in Egypt, Magalix built a platform that enables organisations to embed security and compliance using DevOps methodologies.

Security and compliance policies are “codified” and built into the system according to company- and sector-mandated “playbooks” and “recipes”. Magalix has completed multiple rounds of investments, totalling US$4.2 million, with its Egyptian investors including Endure Capital and Egypt Ventures.

It has now been acquired by Weaveworks, a company founded in 2014 that helps teams adopt cloud native computing, managing cloud native infrastructure and applications quickly, reliably, and at scale. Weaveworks raised a US$36.65 million Series C funding round in December 2020 led by some of the world’s leading public cloud and telecommunications companies, bringing total funds raised to date to US$60 million, and its investors include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ericsson and Google Ventures.

“We are seeing an increase in customers who run a zero-trust security model turning to GitOps to bring DevOps to cloud-native application development and IT operations,” said Mohamed Ahmed, founder, and CEO of Magalix. “Similar to how DevOps disrupted infrastructure management, we believe that integrating security into GitOps pipelines brings considerable agility and speed, preventing errors and protecting against attacks that could shut down the entire platform. Imagine securing your platforms 100 times faster with very high confidence while evolving them. Weaveworks and Magalix share that joint mission to make it easy to innovate fast without jeopardising security and stability.”

“Enterprise customers have made it clear that trusted application delivery is critical to the success of their increasingly complex cloud native platforms,” said Alexis Richardson, CEO of Weaveworks. “With the acquisition of Magalix, Weaveworks introduces customisable policies, compliance capabilities and comprehensive risk visibility into GitOps workflows, ensuring only authorized applications are deployed and there are no nefarious activities.”