3 Namibian startups selected for CcHub’s Seedr programme

Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), the Lagos-based hub, accelerator and investor that has been expanding across Africa of late, has selected three Namibian startups to participate in the Seedr accelerator it is running alongside local partner Startup Namibia.

CcHub has been on an expansion charge in the last couple of years (see here), and now claims to be the “largest innovation hub in Africa”. Its latest edition is the Seedr programme, a six-month acceleration programme for early-stage technology startups in emerging ecosystems with the potential to scale and create impact.

Through the Seedr programme, CcHub aims to work with impact-driven founders to develop their startups into sustainable entities and raise funding through its syndicate platform. After a thorough review process in collaboration with Startup Namibia, three startups have now been selected for the first cohort.

They are Nam Grocery, a B2C e-commerce startup focused on grocery sales and delivery; Kanie Supply and Distribution Chain, an AI-powered technology company specialising in data monitoring, collection and processing using drones for agriculture, nature conservation and construction; and PEBL, which designs and assembles a wide range of products, including energy-saving computers, gaming laptops and a small form factor PC.

Over the next few months, the Seedr programme will support the teams to expand their operations to more cities in Namibia and across the Southern African region, as well as increase their customer base and revenue. The startups will also pitch to investors through the CcHub syndicate, and will receive investment support to close their fundraising engagements.