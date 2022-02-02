4 Egyptian startups secure cash prizes after corporate innovation programme

Four Egyptian startups have been awarded a combined US$40,000 in cash prizes after being named winners of the Techne Corporate Innovation Programme.

Techne, a group of initiatives that support tech and tech-enabled startup ecosystems around the Mediterranean region, began its Corporate Innovation Programme in November, enrolling over 300 startups across four tracks – CleanTech, HealthTech, Real Estate Tech, and EdTech.

The programme aimed to identify the most pressing challenges within the markets of each track, with startups working with renowned experts and entrepreneurs over a period of three months. Nine startups in each track then moved forward to the next phase, gaining access to mentorship and assistance with their individual needs.

Winners were then chosen in each track after a pitching session at a demo day. The winning companies, who shared US$40,000 in prize money, were Clinido in the healthtech track, Flash Lead in the Real Estate track, Gmind in the EdTech track, and Cropsa in the Cleantech track.

“We are excited to have set the corporate innovation programme in motion. We believe that the core of this programme highlights the importance of linking market belief for corporates and tech startups with high dynamics to solve emerging and persistent problems that exist in the market which leads to exponential sustainability and growth rate in the startup scene,” said Mohamed El Dallal, Techne’s CEO.