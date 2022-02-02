Egyptian app creation platform SplendApp raises 6-figure pre-seed round

Egyptian startup SplendApp, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that allows users to easily develop iOS and Android mobile applications in only 48 hours, has raised a six-figure US dollar pre-seed funding round to build out its platform and expand internationally.

Founded in 2020 by Mohamed Shahin and Mohamed Khaled, SplendApp helps its users create mobile applications for their own use, and allows them to make changes without the need for external technical assistance.

The startup is especially focused on the retail sector, aiming to address the demands of small retailers and facilitate their transition into the digital arena, and has so far helped clients across three countries. It now plans expansion after securing funding.

The pre-seed investment comes from a cluster of Saudi Arabia-based angel investors, and will be used by SplendApp to develop its software stack and accelerate its expansion in Egypt and into the GCC markets within the next six months.

“Besides expansion, this round will enable us to invest heavily in our product and team. I am excited about what’s ahead,” Khaled said.