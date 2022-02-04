Cloud computing firm Oracle launches programme to support African startups

Cloud computing firm Oracle has launched a ZAR15 million (US$982,000) programme aimed at helping African startups across different industries implement the latest digital technologies to drive business growth.

Led by Oracle for Startups, the multinational cloud computing company will provide extra resources and support to technology startups across Africa over the next two years. Businesses will also have access to hands-on technical support, executive mentoring, go-to-market resources, and customer engagements.

“At Oracle for Startups, we help new businesses grow from grassroots through scaling. So far, enrolments from South African startups have grown by 91 per cent, while enrolments from new businesses in over 13 other African countries have grown by 39 per cent within the last year – all of which is evidence that Africa is at the forefront of the digital economy,” said Jason Williamson, vice president of Oracle for Startups.

“This ZAR15 million investment will further boost the efforts of tech entrepreneurs in Africa to utilise the latest digital technologies for the success of their startups.”

The programme, which follows Oracle’s recent announcement of its first cloud region in Africa to meet the rapidly growing demand for enterprise cloud services on the continent, is open to all African tech startups, who can get more details and apply here.