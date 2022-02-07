Ugandan moto-taxi app SafeBoda transitioning to “super app” with added services

Ugandan moto-taxi app SafeBoda has become the latest startup in the African mobility space to transition towards becoming a multi-purpose “super app” with the addition of various new services to its offering.

Initially launched in Kampala, SafeBoda connects passengers with motorcycle taxi drivers, while also offering additional financial services.

The startup expanded to Kenya in 2018, and has since raised a Series B funding round and launched operations in Nigeria. It exited Kenya in 2020, citing the impact of COVID-19, but has been adding to its product having secured investment from Google last year.

“Right from day one, SafeBoda has been your safest option for affordable rides within the city. Innovation being one of its core values, and now with the Bank of Uganda license, SafeBoda is creating a whole lot more value for its community of customers and drivers in Uganda,” the startup said in a blog post.

The startup said it was accelerating its status to that of a super app, providing Ugandans with a one-stop shop for all their daily needs. The app, which can be downloaded on the Google Play Store or App Store, now allows users to do no fewer than 10 things, with SafeBoda following the likes of Gokada, Gozem and temtem in broadening its offering beyond a simple on-demand taxi app.

Users can now use the app to send money to their contacts and other app users for free, as well as withdraw money from their nearest agent. They can also earn interest on what is in their wallet, at an annual rate of 10 per cent.

SafeBoda also allows users to buy airtime, and earn cashback while doing so, as well as buy fuel at discounted prices. The startup has also partnered with various key shops, bars, and restaurants to allow users to pay in-store with the SafeBoda app. It has also added a restaurant section, where users can order food and have it delivered to their door. It is not only food that can be delivered via SafeBoda, with the startup now also offering an insured package delivery service alongside Posta Uganda.

Users can now also use SafeBoda to pay for utilities, such as TV subscriptions, electricity or water.

“Last but not least, you can take a ride with our beautiful trained SafeBodas. In Kampala, SafeBoda has completed over 30 million safer rides. The trusted and trained community of drivers have been helping people move around the city for years,” the startup said.