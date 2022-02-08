Applications Open for MEST Africa’s Training Program, Class of 2023

Applications are now open for MEST Africa’s flagship Training Program, Class of 2023. A twelve-month program hosted physically in Accra and designed to give young Africans commercial skills in technology and entrepreneurship, MEST Africa supports Entrepreneurs-in-training to build successful technology businesses.

Launched in 2008 as a fully-funded program by the Meltwater Foundation, the Training Program has trained over 800 young African tech entrepreneurs, given seed investment to and supported over 80 startups, and created thousands of jobs across the continent for their graduates.

Successful applicants will gain access to world-class education in software development, business and communication skills from MEST’s campus in Accra, Ghana. Training is done along with mentorship and networking sessions with leading industry experts and business executives from all over the world. At the end of the year-long program, all the Entrepreneurs-in-training form startups with co-founders within their cohort and pitch their business idea for up to $100,000 in seed funding, business incubation, and a lifetime of support from MEST Africa’s global community of experts and founders.

“We are thrilled to open applications for our 12-month Training Program to every aspiring tech entrepreneur on the continent again as more countries open up their borders again and as the world adapts to the new normal. We look forward to identifying and welcoming a diverse group of young and ambitious people into our program in Ghana to start their entrepreneurial journeys by August 2022”, said Emily Fiagbedzi, the Director of Training Program at MEST Africa.

MEST has produced some of the continent’s fastest-growing startups across various industries. Some of MEST’s past cohorts and graduating startups include the largest real estate platform in Ghana, MeQasa; CodeLn, one of the fastest-growing platforms for hiring software developers in Africa; Complete Farmer, a leading agritech business in Africa and Kudobuzz, a SaaS company that builds tools to help eCommerce merchants build trust and traction.

Applications are open here until 20th April 2022.

ABOUT MEST AFRICA

MEST offers Africa-wide technology entrepreneurship training, internal seed funding, and a network of hubs providing incubation for technology startups in Africa. Founded in Ghana in 2008, MEST provides critical skills training, funding, and support in software development, business, and communications to Africa’s tech entrepreneurs. Hubs are located in Accra, Ghana; Lagos, Nigeria; Cape Town, South

Africa; and Nairobi, Kenya. To date, MEST has trained over 800 young African tech entrepreneurs from across the continent and invested in over 80 startups across industries from SaaS and consumer internet, to eCommerce, Digital Media, Agritech, Fintech, and Healthcare IT. MEST is primarily funded by the Meltwater Foundation, the non-profit arm of Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence and Outside Insight.