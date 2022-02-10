Senegalese retail-tech startup ProXalys raises$150k pre-seed funding

Senegalese startup ProXalys, which specialises in digital transformation in B2B commerce, has raised US$150,000 in pre-seed funding to expand across the country and, later, the West African region.

Founded in 2021 by Thierno Sakho, ProXalys aims to modernise and empower Senegal’s informal traders, digitising the entire value chain and reinventing supply chain processes.

The startup has three tools for managing and capturing daily financial flows in real time – an order-taking application for informal distributors; an IT system for administrative management; and a supply chain logistics management system. It also provides a procurement service for everyday products.

“Digitisation is crucial for the informal sector. We intend to strengthen and modernise the distribution channels. Our goal is to enable informal traders to withstand the dual digital and distribution revolution created by the large multinationals operating on the continent,” Sakho said.

ProXalys has more than 100 customers, and is also working to boost agricultural value chains. It intends to expand its reach in Dakar and in the major cities of Senegal, with the ambition to eventually support the entire West African region, a goal with has been furthered by a US$150,000 pre-seed investment.

The funding comes from Haskè Ventures, a venture builder based in Dakar and focused on transforming the startup landscape. ProXalys will use the capital in the reinforcement of its technology, and in the development of its physical infrastructure, which will include the consolidation of its vehicle fleet and warehouses.

“We believe that technology has a key role to play in modernising infrastructure in Africa, a major challenge that must be addressed through the upgrade of vital operational channels. Additionally, the transfer of knowledge and skills development will play a critical role in ensuring the sustained longevity of initiatives undertaken now. We are proud to be supporting ProXalys on their journey and look forward to future progress,” said Abdourahmane Diop, chief executive officer (CEO) of Haskè Ventures.