South African, Moroccan startups selected for global Endeavor network

South Africa’s Tyme and Morocco’s Chari have been accepted into the global Endeavor network, gaining access to various support services to help their companies scale.

The Endeavor initiative works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide, and has accepted a host of African entrepreneurs into its network in recent years.

Since Disrupt Africa reported on the selection of four startups based in Egypt and Nigeria back in August, two African companies have been added to the global network, which now features 2,274 entrepreneurs leading 1,412 companies in nearly 40 markets around the world.

At the 22nd Virtual International Selection Panel (vISP) held in December, Coen Jonker, Tjaart Van der Walt, Nate Clarke and Tauriq Keraan, co-founders of Tyme, were inducted into the network. Tyme is a multi-country digital banking group, focused on bridging the digital divide in emerging markets, by integrating into physical retail ecosystems.

Meanwhile, at the 23rd vISP, held late last month, the founders of Moroccan startup Chari – Sophia Alj and Ismael Belkhayat – were selected. Chari is a B2B e-commerce app with operations in Morocco, Tunisia, and France that connects traditional retailers to FMCG suppliers.

Disrupt Africa reported last month that Chari, a participant in the Y Combinator S21 batch, had raised a bridge round of funding that valued the company at US$100 million.