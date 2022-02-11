Egyptian e-health startup Nawah Scientific raises funding Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund

Egyptian life sciences and biotech startup Nawah Scientific has secured funding from the Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund (CASF) as part of its ongoing Series A round.

Founded in 2015, Nawah Scientific is an online platform that receives experiment requests, collects samples, conducts tests and returns results digitally. Its aim is to enable scientists to conduct higher quality research, regardless of their location and owned lab facilities.

The startup has established itself as an integral part of Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry, and has so far analysed over 200,000 samples from clients in 12 countries.

Having concluded a US$1 million pre-Series A round early last year, Nawah Scientific is now working on a Series A, and to that end has secured capital from the Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund (CASF), a micro venture capital fund that invests in early-stage startups in the Middle East and Africa. The Cairo Angels network first invested in Nawah Scientific in 2020, and this round of fundraising is geared towards helping the startup maintain its growth and onboard new projects.

“We had the honour of having individual angel investors from the Cairo Angels network as early investors. They came in when we needed them the most, provided us with capital, networking, support and, most importantly, with faith in what we are building. Now, Cairo Angels come with their Syndicate Fund to double down on the success we have built together, and I’m very excited about what is yet to come,” said Dr Omar Sakr, founder and CEO of Nawah Scientific.

“Dr Omar is a perfect example of what I call “brain regain”, a super talented and ambitious founder who, if truth be told, we would have lost in previous years to North America or Europe, were it not for the recent changes that have made it possible for entrepreneurs to succeed at home. Not only has Dr Omar built an amazing, globally competitive and impactful business, but he has created a virtuous cycle for top scientists from Egypt to also succeed at home. We are immensely proud that we can continue to support Nawah Scientific in its mission,” said Aly El Shalakany, CEO of the Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund.