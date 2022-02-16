Nigeria’s Flutterwave raises $250m Series D funding, valuation triples to over $3bn

Nigerian fintech company Flutterwave has raised US$250 million in Series D funding to drive its expansion plan, tripling its valuation to over US$3 billion in the process.

Launched in 2016, Flutterwave builds modern payments technology and infrastructure for Africa to enable people and businesses to connect with the global economy. Its solution enables banks and merchants to replace multiple payment integrations with one simple API, which enables processing of any form of payment anywhere in Africa.

The startup has processed over 200 million transactions worth over US$16 billion to date, and serves more than 900,000 businesses, including customers like Uber, Flywire and Booking.com. Flutterwave has an infrastructure reach in over 34 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa.

The company had closed a US$170 million Series C funding round less than a year ago, securing “unicorn” status with a value of over US$1 billion, and this latest funding has seen Flutterwave’s valuation more than triple.

Led by B Capital Group, the US$250 million SeriesD round also features Alta Park Capital, Whale Rock Capital and Lux Capital, as well as existing investors such as Glynn Capital, Avenir Growth, Tiger Global, Green Visor Capital and Salesforce Ventures. The new funds will drive Flutterwave’s ambitious expansion plan to accelerate customer acquisition in existing markets and growth through M&A, and develop complementary products while encouraging new innovations in its products and services development.

“Our story is that of resilience and hard work. Our growth so far is due to the support of our customers, our partners, the banks, the public, the regulators, and importantly our people. The Central Bank of Nigeria, under the leadership of Dr. Godwin Emefiele, laid the vision of a transformational Payment System in Nigeria, provided the framework for innovation in this space, and has continued to create regulations that have enabled us to grow and thrive. We are grateful to them and to all the other Central Banks in all the countries where we operate,” said Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, founder and CEO of Flutterwave.

“We set out to build a platform that simplifies payments for everyone and today, our solutions are used across the globe to connect Africans to the world and the world to Africans. We are delighted that investors believe in us and our story and are committing their resources to this belief. This latest funding demonstrates the conviction of some of the world’s leading investors in both our business model, team and the Africa technology market. It gives Flutterwave the much-needed support to deliver on our plans to provide the best experience for our merchants and customers around the world.”

Matt Levinson, partner at B Capital, said his firm backed generational companies with broad platform potential.

“Flutterwave has a unique opportunity to accomplish this as the dominant payments infrastructure provider across Africa. In addition to their emergence as the leading enterprise payments processor for the continent, Flutterwave is innovating at breakneck speed with novel fintech solutions for large corporates, SMEs and consumers,” he said.

“I’ve had the pleasure of backing this world-class team since 2017 and couldn’t be more thrilled that B Capital is leading their Series D. Flutterwave may ultimately build one of the most consequential fintech business in the world, enabling hundreds of thousands of merchants to transact online and connect Africa to the global economy.”