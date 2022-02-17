Nigeria’s CcHub launches Createch Accelerator Programme

The Creative Economy Practice at Nigerian innovation centre Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) has launched a call for applications for its Createch Accelerator Programme, aimed at founders and teams running businesses at the intersection of technology and creativity.

The Createch Accelerator focuses on companies using innovation or technology to enhance value chains across the African creative economies, or solve market failures across these value chains.

The programme’s objective is to enable startups working at the intersection of technology and creativity to access knowledge, networks and support that quickens their path to profitability and access to needed institutional financing.

Selected startups will gain access to a network of creative economy leaders, as well as talent, distribution and funding advisory. They will also have the opportunity to pitch to CcHub Syndicate for up to US$250,000 in equity funding, and gain access to partner credits from Google, Amazon Web Services, Hubspot and more.

Applications are open here until March 4.