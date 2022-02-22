SA’s Clickatell raises $91m Series C funding for US expansion, product acceleration

South African company Clickatell, which has become a global leader in chat commerce. has secured a US$91 million Series C round of funding to accelerate product development and expand its footprint in the United States (US).

Clickatell is a global chat commerce leader, helping businesses to connect, interact and transact with consumers anytime, anywhere in chat. Its low/no-code, feature-rich platform sits at the intersection of communications and commerce, with Clickatell serving over 10,000 customers and having offices in the US, Canada, South Africa and Nigeria.

Its US$91 million Series C round was led by Arrowroot Capital, with participation from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, Endeavor Global and Harvest. Clickatell, which has delivered double-digit profitable growth for several years, will use the Series C capital to accelerate the development of its offering, expand its footprint in the US, and scale its sales and marketing efforts.

The new capital will also allow the company to significantly grow its engineering skills. It has already earmarked over 200 positions with a strong focus on boosting its African skills complement in the coming months.

“In 2019, Clickatell was the first to launch chat banking, bringing banking services functionality to chat channels. Our successes would not be possible without the trust and collaboration of our customers, some of Africa’s largest and most successful companies in the world,” said Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and CEO at Clickatell.

“We look forward to working with businesses and financial institutions across the continent to enable chat commerce, the future of digital commerce and engagement. Soon, every consumer in Africa will engage family and friends via chat plus connect, interact and transact with the brands they love through their favourite chat platform.”