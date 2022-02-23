3 African startups selected for SOSV MOX accelerator

Three African startups have been selected to take part in the 12th edition of the SOSV MOX accelerator, receiving up to US$150,000 in funding and access to tailored support.

SOSV provides multi-stage investment to develop and scale big ideas for positive change, investing in 150 companies every year through category-leading startup development programmes.

The MOX programme is software-focused, and aimed at startups developing mobile solutions for the next four billion internet users. Aside from the US$150,000 seed funding, each startup benefits from a six-month programme with a specialised salesforce, tech support for growth, and a close-knit cross-border fraternity.

Of the 13 startups named in its 12th cohort, three hail from Africa. They are Kenya’s Badili, a “re-commerce” platform for smartphones and consumer electronics; Kenya’s LipaLater, a buy now, pay later solution for shopping, e-commerce, and payments; and Nigeria’s Treepz, a bus-hailing app that gives commuters access to comfortable, reliable, and safe transport.

“The startups chosen for this cohort impress us with their daring and original spirit, their courage in the face of hardship over the last two years, and their commitment to bettering the world through technologies,” said William Bao Bean, general partner at SOSV. “It has been our privilege working with Promethean founders from all over the world and we’re humbled to be a part of their mission.”