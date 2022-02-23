Amber Group – January Recap 2022

Corporate News

Exceeded $1 trillion in cumulative transaction volume and $5 billion in assets under management.

Completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 audit conducted by Deloitte who measured the Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy of our online service.

WhaleFin UK joined CryptoUK, the trade association for the UK’s crypto digital sector.

Product Development and Partnerships

WhaleFin partnered with the leading non-profit organization Whale & Dolphin Conservation (WDC) and officially adopted a 46-year-old female humpback whale named Salt.

Sponsored the Avalanche Asia Hackathon for developers and early stage projects to build and scale innovative new solutions and dApps.

In the News

Market Watch: Amber Group services certified to have achieved SOC2 compliance.

The Block: WhaleFin partners with non-profit organization Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

CITY.A.M: Amber Group toasts ‘gold standard’ SOC 2 compliance success.

EKM Innovations: Predictions 2022! Amber Group Founder / CEO Michael Wu on crypto, blockchain, digital assets, tradfi, metaverse and sustainability.

Medium: Navigating Zero Knowledge.

BeInCrypto: Amber Group 2021 recap.

Events and Media Appearances

CEO Michael Wu invited on Forkast News to comment on the rocky start of crypto in 2022, share his thoughts on how to build a crypto portfolio, and respond to the impact of the rising Russia-Ukraine tensions on crypto.

Head of the Americas Jeffrey Wang joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 cryptocurrency market outlook.

Head of the Americas Jeffrey Wang invited on Blockworks Webinar to talk about crypto market structure and how it differs from traditional financial markets.

Managing Partner Annabelle Huang interviewed by EmergentX Insights on her industry and market predictions for 2022.