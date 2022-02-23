Tanzanian startup Bizzyn launches business management product suite

Tanzanian startup Bizzyn has launched a full-featured business and financial management suite of products, engineered to scale with businesses as they grow.

Initially built by Emmanuel Kimaro and Abbasi Mussa in 2019, Bizzyn formally started operations in November of last year.

The startup has developed a financial and marketing platform for SMEs, which monitors finance, sends invoices, tracks expenses, manages clients, and helps companies better understand their business performance via an easy-to-understand dashboard.

“Every mid-sized company must become software-enabled and data-driven. Bizzyn is the most effective way to architect value and transform a mid-market company with today’s technology,” said Kimaro.

“The genius of Bizzyn is that it not only gives businesses a view of their cash flow and financial data, but it can also let users find financial data and use it in securing loans from banks and other financial institutions.”

Funded by the founders, and loans, Bizzyn is now looking for investors to boost its efforts to scale to other African countries. The company already has hundreds of paying customers, with a team of 23, and plans to expand to Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Africa.