Apply to pitch at the Stanford Africa Business Forum

The Stanford Africa Business Forum has opened applications for the New Venture Pitch Competition, which offers early-stage ventures the chance to pitch on stage at the event in April.

The Stanford Africa Business Forum, which takes place in-person and virtually on April 16, will explore how innovations across various sectors in Africa can influence the global economy, and what African innovation can play in shaping the global future.

The New Venture Pitch Competition will take place virtually, with in-person programming for selected finalists. Finalists will also gain access to networking opportunities with investors from Silicon Valley, Stanford students and faculty, and more than US$15,000 worth of entrepreneurship courses at Stanford.

Applications are open here.