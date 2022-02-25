Egyptian restaurant-tech startup OneOrder launches, raises $1m funding

OneOrder, a new logistics company solving Egyptian restaurants’ supply chain inefficiencies, has announced its launch and the successful completion of a US$1 million fundraise.

Founded by leading Egyptian restaurateur Tamer Amer – the founder of Fuego Sushi and Longhorn Texas BBQ, two of Egypt’s most successful restaurant chains – OneOrder aims to tackle Egypt’s restaurant industry’s main supply chain issues – pricing, quality and timing.

The startup’s platform allows Egyptian restaurants to buy all their needs from one application. There are similar restaurant supply chain inefficiencies in other countries in MENA and OneOrder aspires to, over time, expand its proposition geographically across the region.

The US$1 million fundraise was led by A15, a leading MENA venture capital firm.

“We are delighted to announce our launch and fundraise, and I thank A15 for their outstanding support. Given Egypt’s flourishing restaurant industry and the challenges it faces caused by a fragmented supply chain, OneOrder offers a much needed technology-enabled solution at the perfect time. My experience in the food and beverage industry means I know what restaurant owners need; it is a reliable, timely supply of quality goods, at a consistent price – without the stress of managing various suppliers on a daily basis,” Amer said.

“We believe restaurants should be focussed on delivering a high-quality experience and service to their customers without having to worry about sourcing and procurement. We are the platform to deliver that. I’m very excited about the future as our market opportunity is huge. Egypt and the wider region are booming economically, and the food and beverage sector is only growing larger.”

Karim Beshara, general partner at A15, said he was excited to partner with Amer to solve one of the main challenges the food and beverages industry faces in the MENA region.

“By leveraging Tamer’s extensive experience as a successful restauranteur and A15’s history of building scalable technology platforms, we will aim to provide restaurants in the region with reliable, convenient and timely supplies that are consistently priced,” he said.