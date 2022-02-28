SA clean-tech incubator The Hatchery in $330k partnership with Norwegian investment firm

International clean-tech startup incubator The Hatchery, which launched its new Africa office in Cape Town late last year, has announced a strategic ZAR5 million (US$330,000) partnership with Valinor, a Norwegian clean-tech investment company with a focus on sustainable solutions that promote economic growth.

Disrupt Africa reported in November on the launch of The Hatchery, an international clean-tech incubator that is invested in technologies that increase productivity or profitability while reducing resource consumption or pollution, in Cape Town, aiming to discover and support cutting-edge entrepreneurs in areas such as smart utility metering, solar energy, and mobile financial platforms.

The partnership with Valinor will enable The Hatchery to advance its clean-tech infrastructure and support startups as they transform their ideas into fledgling businesses. Valinor is a Norwegian family-owned investment company that aims to create a sustainable legacy by making early-stage investments in promising businesses.

The partners will combine their expertise and resources to facilitate the development of infrastructure and technology that will integrate sustainable frameworks to aid startups with reliable, affordable clean-tech resources.

“The world is facing code red in climate challenges, and we are trying to give a voice to this challenge with our recent collaboration with Valinor,” said The Hatchery global head Jon Bøhmer.

“Valinor is 100 per cent committed to green investments and will indeed help the company fulfill its goal of supporting and developing startups.”

The alliance will accelerate clean-tech funding for startups, allowing them access to hands-on expertise and milestone-based funding that will support founders and allow them to focus on business growth and operations.