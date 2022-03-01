Inaugural Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa set for Botswana in April

Forbes has announced its first-ever Under 30 Summit Africa will be held in Botswana on April 24-29, bringing together 600 participants for mentorship, networking and important conversations centred around sustainability, innovations and entrepreneurship.

Hosted in partnership with the Botswana President’s Initiative, the six-day event will convene Botswana business leaders, government officials, venture capital and business role models, alongside the world’s most influential young entrepreneurs and innovators, to foster entrepreneurship locally and network with likeminded innovators who are changing business around the world.

Beginning in Botswana’s capital city, Gaborone, attendees will have the chance to immerse themselves into Botswana’s culture and experience the sounds and cuisine of local performers and chefs. Halfway through the event, attendees will travel to Chobe National Park, the world’s largest elephant sanctuary, for a fully-programmed agenda focused on sustainability.

“We’re excited to bring the Under 30 Summit to Africa for the first time, with the continent’s growth set to play a driving role in the global economy over the course of the 21st century,” said Randall Lane, chief content officer for Forbes. “We are especially excited to bring together the world’s top young entrepreneurs in Botswana, not only one of the world’s most beautiful countries, but one which is poised to become a global hub for innovation and startup acceleration.”