Applications open for $20k African blockchain bootcamp

DFS Lab and the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) have opened applications for the second Blockchain Bootcamp for African startups, offering prizes up to US$20,000 worth of XLM for the most promising solutions.

Designed to give early to mid-stage startups in Africa an opportunity to build on Stellar, an open-source blockchain network for financial services and products, the bootcamp is a virtual three-day design sprint allowing participating companies to answer critical business questions with hands-on technical support and guidance from DFS Lab and SDF.

Companies will define a problem, storyboard a solution, and develop a rapid prototype of their innovation. The most promising solutions will be awarded prizes from $5,000 to $20,000 worth of XLM, Stellar’s native currency, while there will be opportunities for follow-on funding for additional grants, including potential investment from SDF’s Matching Fund and other investors who will be present at the demo day.

“We saw some impressive results from our Blockchain Bootcamp last year, with companies that participated in the bootcamp still building on Stellar. We’re excited to offer this opportunity for even more startups to see where the Stellar blockchain network can benefit them. From cross-border payments to financial inclusion, we are interested to see what role blockchain can play in the future of digital commerce in Africa,” said Jake Kendall, partner at DFS Lab.

Interested fintech companies, blockchain native companies, and crypto-curious companies operating in Africa and looking to advance existing services or embed digital asset solutions into their models for the first time are all encouraged to apply here before March 18.