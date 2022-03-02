Nigerian fintech Paga expands to Ethiopia in partnership with Bank of Abyssinia

Nigerian mobile payments and financial services company Paga has partnered with the Bank of Abyssinia and received regulatory approval from the National Bank of Ethiopia to launch its online payment gateway in Ethiopia.

Founded in 2009, Paga provides Nigerians with safe and convenient ways of making payments, allowing money to be sent to any phone number for the beneficiary to redeem at a Paga agent or at an ATM via a cardless withdrawal.

Through its online payment gateway and other capabilities, Paga will help drive the digital economy in Ethiopia by enabling sellers to pay and get paid easily online. Paga will leverage its experience and international partnerships to deliver world class online payment services.

“Ethiopia is on the cusp of a digital transformation. Paga has a long history working in Ethiopia, and we are very excited for this next phase of our involvement in Ethiopia, where we can provide innovative payment and financial services to the market,” said Adam Abate, CEO of Paga Ethiopia.

“We are equally excited to be partnering with the Bank of Abyssinia, which has demonstrated its commitment to and capabilities in driving Ethiopia’s digital economy forward. Combined with Paga’s innovation and technology, we believe our offering will be very exciting for Ethiopian consumers and businesses.”