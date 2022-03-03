10 African fintechs pitch at Stitch Startup Showcase

Ten African fintech startups last week pitched their products and solutions to a room packed with investors at the Stitch Startup Showcase in Cape Town.

Disrupt Africa reported in January South African API fintech startup Stitch would host a “startup showcase” to provide an opportunity for early-stage fintechs from across the continent to share their solutions with local and global investors, and access support.

The showcase was part of a meetup for global fintech investors looking to learn more about the space hosted by Stitch, and was aimed at highlighting high-growth, early-stage startups from across Africa.

Around 100 people attended the event at the Stitch office, including a mix of fintech investors and angels from the United States, United Kingdom and Africa, as well as founders from the Raba portfolio, with whom Stitch partnered for the meetup.

Ten startups were selected to pitch, with seven doing so in-person and three via video call. They were Abela (South Africa), Bettr (South Africa), Munch (South Africa), Hashgreed (Nigeria), Get Equity (Nigeria), Feather (Nigeria), Sava (Kenya), Alvin (Kenya), Zuberi (Ghana) and Paybox (Ghana).

All startups will receive a one-hour workshop with members of the Paystack team focused on fundraising and growth. Startups operating in Nigeria and South Africa will also be offered six months free access to the Stitch API, while Nigerian, South African and Ghanaian startups will receive free payment processing from Paystack.

“We were super happy with the quality of companies presenting and the ideas showcased. It reinforces our confidence in and excitement about the continued growth of fintech innovation on the continent. The audience was filled with global and local fintech investors and later stage founders that shared our sentiment and engaged the founders in conversation throughout the rest of the day. We look forward to hosting more events like this one in the future,” said Thea Sokolowski, head of marketing and communications at Stitch.