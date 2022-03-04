Egyptian legal ed-tech startup Kouncel raises $1.2m pre-seed funding

Egyptian legal ed-tech startup Kouncel has raised a US$1.2 million pre-seed funding round to help it scale.

Founded this year by Ibrahim Saleh, Kouncel is an online video education platform for lawyers, offering courses on topics like arbitration, legal drafting and intellectual property based on different jurisdictions.

The funding round, which will be used to help the startup reach more users both in Egypt and across the wider MENA region, featured participation from Zaldi Capital, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Academy for Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT), and Egyptian entrepreneurship development project Tanmia wa Tatweer.

Of the amount raised, US$280,000 will be disbursed in cash, while the remainder will be provided in in-kind services.

“Education forms a key part of Egyptian Economic Vision 2030, and law plays an important role in creating a healthy environment for businesses and pushes FDIs forward. and we aim to provide a highly sophisticated education experience to everyone in the legal field which will positively impact the ecosystem,” said Saleh.