Nigeria’s Remoto launches to connect car owners with service workshops

Nigerian auto-tech startup Remoto has launched operations, connecting individuals and fleet owners with certified service workshops via its online platform.

Formed last year, Remoto has three products from which its clients can choose – car repair insurance, an annual maintenance contract, and on-demand repairs.

“The cost of accessing premium vehicle maintenance services in a standard workshop is very expensive and beyond the reach of most vehicle users, who are left with no choice but to use cheap technicians who most of the time make use of counterfeit spare parts,” said Richards Ijebor, Remoto’s chief executive officer (CEO).

“Also, businesses spend twice as much as individuals to maintain their vehicles. This is a problem Remoto car repair insurance and annual maintenance plan will solve.”

The self-funded startup has already executed several on-demand orders for individuals and companies, and is in the process of onboarding more companies on its insurance and maintenance offerings. Presently operating in Lagos, it is planning to open in other cities in Nigeria soon.

“We have plans for cities like Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano. Our eventual approach is to serve cities across Africa,” Ijebor said.