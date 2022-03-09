Applications open for EU-funded Ugandan green enterprise accelerator

Applications have opened for the fourth and final edition of the European Union (EU)-funded Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA), which provides sustainable Ugandan enterprises with support to scale and contribute to a green and inclusive economy.

Funded fully by the European Union Delegation to Uganda, UGEFA is implemented by adelphi Research gGmbH, a leading global independent “think and do tank” on environment and development, and Finding XY, a Uganda-based innovation centre and business advisory firm.

UGEFA is seeking high-potential small and medium-sized enterprises looking for debt finance to invest in their business. UGEFA targets SMEs that specialise in eco-tourism, clean energy, sustainable transport, waste management and green manufacturing, including agro-processing.

Successful applicants receive capacity-building workshops to help them scale through a series of hands-on interactive sessions to refine their business models, financial systems management and impact measures.

Applications for the final cohort of the programme close on April 14.