Disrupt Africa

Applications open for EU-funded Ugandan green enterprise accelerator

0
By on East Africa, Hubs

Applications have opened for the fourth and final edition of the European Union (EU)-funded Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA), which provides sustainable Ugandan enterprises with support to scale and contribute to a green and inclusive economy.

Funded fully by the European Union Delegation to Uganda, UGEFA is implemented by adelphi Research gGmbH, a leading global independent “think and do tank” on environment and development, and Finding XY, a Uganda-based innovation centre and business advisory firm. 

UGEFA is seeking high-potential small and medium-sized enterprises looking for debt finance to invest in their business. UGEFA targets SMEs that specialise in eco-tourism, clean energy, sustainable transport, waste management and green manufacturing, including agro-processing. 

Successful applicants receive capacity-building workshops to help them scale through a series of hands-on interactive sessions to refine their business models, financial systems management and impact measures. 

Applications for the final cohort of the programme close on April 14.

Share.

About Author

Passionate about the vibrant tech startups scene in Africa, Tom can usually be found sniffing out the continent's most exciting new companies and entrepreneurs, funding rounds and any other developments within the growing ecosystem.

Comments are closed.