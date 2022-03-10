Westerwelle Foundation to build new startup hub in Arusha

Westerwelle Foundation and Obuntu Hub have partnered to build the largest startup hub in Arusha, Tanzania, with the ambitious goal of uplifting Tanzanian entrepreneurship and the economy as a whole.

Westerwelle Foundation is a German non-profit organisation with a mission to support empowered entrepreneurship in emerging markets, which already has hubs in Kigali and Tunis, as well as an online programme welcoming entrepreneurs from Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Its new Arusha hub will open in Q2 of this year, and offer co-working spaces, events, more support programmes, and access to service providers.The driving partners of the initiative, Westerwelle Foundation and Obuntu Hub, believe that supporting young entrepreneurs has the potential to create a ripple effect of positive impact in the economy through job creation and provision of services.

“We have seen the positive impact of entrepreneurship not only in economies in Africa but around the world. We want to support realising this potential in Tanzania,” said Westerwelle Foundation managing director Oliver Reisner.