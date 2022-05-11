US VC firm Activant Capital opens Cape Town office, doubles down on research

US-based growth equity firm Activant Capital has announced the expansion of its research and due diligence capabilities with a new office in Cape Town, South Africa.

Activant Capital has built a portfolio of more than 35 leading private and public companies, including Deliverr, Bolt, and Jokr, across four continents, focusing on startups evolving the way we conduct traditional commerce and payments.

The firm has offices in Greenwich, Connecticut, and opened an office in Berlin, Germany in 2021 to double down on the European region. Its new Cape Town office is headed by research director Robert Lamprecht, and signals Activant’s commitment to data, research, and due diligence.

The research team will use Activant’s proprietary software platform Aristotle to create deep-dive market maps, detailing up-and-coming companies, competitor analysis, and macroeconomic trends to provide a comprehensive view of the three key sectors Activant focuses on: fintech, e-commerce, and supply chain. The research will assist Activant in creating a deep repository of knowledge on market trends, sourcing new deals, and evaluating strategic growth plans for portfolio companies.

“We’re excited to put down roots in Cape Town. Activant has always been a thesis-led firm; by focusing intensely on a few key sectors – commerce infrastructure, fintech, and supply chain – we can find, invest in, and support the best founders and companies. Our Cape Town team allows us to double down on this thesis-first approach. The city offers a deep pool of talent, an amazing quality of life, and shares a time zone with Berlin, making it an ideal location for Activant as we expand,” said Activant founder and general partner Steve Sarracino.