Applications open for 6th edition of Social & Inclusive Business Camp

The Social & Inclusive Business Camp (SIBC) has begun searching for its sixth cohort of African entrepreneurs that are leading developing, high-impact companies.

The SIBC programme is supported by the FDA Campus and implemented by a consortium of international partners – I&P Conseil, African Management Institute (AMI), ScaleChanger and StartupBRICS.

Since 2017, it has helped nearly 240 entrepreneurs grow through a programme that combines innovative training and networking with other entrepreneurs, mentors and potential investors. The SIBC provides its participants with a wide-ranging programme to strengthen their skills by focusing on four main areas – leadership development and team composition; scaling up; investment readiness and impact measurement.

Applications are open here until June 26, and the programme begins in August.

