Nigeria’s NucleusIS launches credit scheme to drive insurance penetration

Nigerian startup NucleusIS has launched a new platform that allows individuals and businesses to buy health insurance on credit.

Founded in 2019, NucleusIS has built a robust enterprise technology base for health insurance companies and care providers, which has so far on-boarded seven clients. The startup is also leveraging this technology to distribute health insurance via distribution APIs, retail and telco partnerships.

Its credit scheme allows users to access health insurance on a “buy now, pay later” basis, allowing them to receive care while paying over a specific period. It is aimed at accelerating and deepening health insurance penetration in Africa, starting in Nigeria and Ghana.

“NucleusIS will continue to look for ways to use technology and financial initiatives to drive health insurance adoption across the continent,” said head of communication Godwin Awuya.

“The platform is one of the many initiatives the company will be rolling out to make health insurance truly accessible and affordable to the average person.”