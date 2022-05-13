SA social innovators invited to apply for SAB SHARP Awards

South African Breweries (SAB) in partnership with the SAB Foundation has established the SAB SHARP Awards, targeting innovators and social entrepreneurs with innovative ideas or prototypes that empower women in at-risk communities.

The SAB SHARP Awards is looking for solutions that either assist these women in becoming economically independent or that address issues associated with Foetal Alcohol Syndrome or gender-based violence.

Applicants with out-of-the-box and innovative solutions that seek to develop or enhance an existing social innovation are strongly encouraged to apply, with prizes ranging from ZAR250,000 (US$15,000) to ZAR500,000 (US$30,000) in grant funding.

In addition to the funding, each award winner also qualifies to receive tailored business coaching, mentorship and technical support. This programme is flexible and adjusted to the needs of each awardee, as mutually agreed by both awardee and mentor.

“We are excited to work with the SAB Foundation on this initiative and hope it will introduce us to some of South Africa’s finest innovators that we can partner with, to develop sustainable solutions for women in our communities,” said Barbara Copelovici, SAB Entrepreneurship Director.

Applications are open to all South African citizens of 18 years or older, and close on June 1.