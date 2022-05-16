6 African startups named among WEF Technology Pioneers of 2022

Six African tech startups have been named by the World Economic Forum (WEF) among its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 – companies that are shaping industries from healthcare to retail and many more.

The WEF Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year’s cohort, which can be viewed here, includes six from Africa, three of which are from Kenya. They are e-health startup Access Afya, e-commerce fulfillment platform Sendy, and agri-tech solution Pula.

The other startups named as WEF Technology Pioneers are Nigerian API fintech startup Okra, Rwandan e-moto platform Ampersand, and Cameroonian fintech Ejara.

“By joining this community, Technology Pioneers begin a two-year journey where they are part of the World Economic Forum’s initiatives, activities and events, bringing their cutting-edge insight and fresh thinking to critical global discussions. Technology Pioneers are an integral part of the Forum’s Global Innovators community, which is an invitation-only group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation,” said WEF in a statement.

Last year, seven African startups made the list. They were Kuda (Nigeria), 54gene (Nigeria), Moringa School (Kenya), Sokowatch (Kenya), mPharma (Ghana), FlexFinTx (Zimbabwe), and Cambridge Industries (Ethiopia).