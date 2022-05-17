African startups can expand to South Korea through this government-run programme

African startups interested in expanding to South Korea can do so by taking part in the government-run K-Startup Grand Challenge, for which applications are now open.

The K-Startup Grand Challenge, hosted by South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) and organised by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), provides regulatory support and industry linkages to help international companies establish a presence in the country.

The programme, which provides selected companies with settlement grants and visa support, runs for 3.5 months, beginning in August, and will see 60 startup teams take part. Companies will receive grants of US$11,000 to cover expenses, while the top 10 performing teams will access grant capital of US$320,000. The top 30 startups will get further assistance to expand their business in South Korea.

Applications are open here until May 31.